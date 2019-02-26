MS Dynamics CRM Developer – Century City

MS Dynamics CRM Devloper – Century City – Competitive Salary!
I am currently looking for a Dynamics CRM Developer for a company in finance industry. Are you looking to work with Dynamics 365? Are you looking to progress within a company?
As a CRM Developer, you will be a hands-on developer who can provide speedy changes for the team as required. Your role will make sure that we deliver an exceptional service to our customers at all times by making improvements to CRM.
Required experience…
- 3+ years experience in Dynamics CRM (D365 is beneficial)
- 2+ years in CRM development
- Confident ability with .NET, C#, JavaScript and jQuery
Benefits…
- Medical aid
- Pension fund
- Bonus scheme
- Salary review
- Professional CRM team
- Woring with the latest tech
If you are interested, get in touch with Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your CV to (email address)!