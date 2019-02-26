MS Dynamics CRM Developer – Century City

MS Dynamics CRM Devloper – Century City – Competitive Salary!

I am currently looking for a Dynamics CRM Developer for a company in finance industry. Are you looking to work with Dynamics 365? Are you looking to progress within a company?

As a CRM Developer, you will be a hands-on developer who can provide speedy changes for the team as required. Your role will make sure that we deliver an exceptional service to our customers at all times by making improvements to CRM.

Required experience…

3+ years experience in Dynamics CRM (D365 is beneficial)

2+ years in CRM development

Confident ability with .NET, C#, JavaScript and jQuery

Benefits…

Medical aid

Pension fund

Bonus scheme

Salary review

Professional CRM team

Woring with the latest tech

If you are interested, get in touch with Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your CV to (email address)!

Learn more/Apply for this position