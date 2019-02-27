Cloud and mobile the weakest links in cyber security

Cyber security specialist, Check Point, says threat actors are increasingly targeting the weakest, least protected points in organisations’ IT infrastructure – their public cloud and mobile deployments.

Check Point’s third Security Report reveals the key cyber attack trends used by criminals to target enterprise cloud and mobile estates during 2018. It also reveals enterprise IT and security teams’ key security concerns about these deployments. Highlights of the third instalment include:

• 18% of organisations globally had a cloud security incident in the past year: the most common incident types were data leaks / breaches, account hijacks, and malware infections.

• The top four public cloud security threats: IT professionals rated misconfiguration of cloud platforms, leading to data loss or breaches as the biggest threat, cited by 62%; followed by unauthorised access to cloud resources (55%); insecure interfaces and APIs (50%); hijacking of accounts or data traffic (47%).

• 30% of IT professionals still consider security is the responsibility of the cloud service provider: this worrying finding negates recommendations that cloud security should follow the mutual responsibility model, in which security is shared by both the cloud provider and the customer.

• 59% of IT professionals do not use mobile threat defences: a majority of organisations have not deployed mobile security solutions capable of detecting leading threats including mobile malware, fake or malicious apps, man-in-the-middle attacks and system vulnerabilities.

• Only 9% of IT professionals consider threats on mobile a significant security risk: yet malware can propagate from unprotected mobile devices to organisations’ cloud- or on-premise networks, exploiting this weak link in enterprise security defences.

“The third instalment of our 2019 Security Report shows just how vulnerable organisations are to attacks targeting their cloud and mobile estates because there is a lack of awareness of the threats they face and how to mitigate them. As nearly 20% or organisations have experienced a cloud incident in the past year, it’s clear that criminals are looking to exploit these security gaps,” says Zohar Alon, head of Cloud Product Line at Check Point Software Technologies. “By reviewing and highlighting these developments in the report, organisations can get a better understanding of the threats they face, and how they prevent them impacting on their business.”