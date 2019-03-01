Dynamics AX Developer – Bloemfontein

One of my clients, based in Bloemfontein, are looking to add Dynamics AX Developers to their team. These are In-House positions working on Dynamics AX 2009 upgrade to Dynamics 365.

My client offers Flexi-Time, the potential to work from home and some of the best pension benefits around. This is a really good opportunity for those for a genuine challenge to their career

Your responsibilities will be:

– Coding and testing of Dynamics AX, including the testing of the system modifications for validity.

-The development and design of the modifications and extensions

-To understand the needs and to provide technical input in creating functional specifications for customization and modifications based on those needs.

Our client offers:

-A great competitive salary with a bonus and other benefits

-International exposure in a worldwide leading company

Interested? Please contact Eddie ASAP directly on (contact number) or send CV to (email address)

