Ericsson, VMware simplify network virtualisation

Ericsson and VMware have signed a global partnership that will simplify deploying and running a combination of Ericsson applications and VMware’s vCloud NFV platform for CSPs.

The alliance includes technical collaboration and interoperability testing across Ericsson’s portfolio of Virtual Network Functions, Billing and Charging solutions, Automation and Orchestration, with VMware’s vCloud NFV platform to provide CSPs with faster, more cost effective and tested virtualized solutions.

To enable CSPs to efficiently deploy and operate commercial virtualised networks, the two companies engage in technical collaborations e.g. in the Cloud Core and Cloud Communication domain, to jointly help secure optimised performance and platform utilisation for high volume workloads.

The companies have also invested in a Certification Lab, where Ericsson’s VNF and VMware vCloud NFV platform interoperability is tested, certified, system verified, optimised and documented.

Ericsson and VMware have more than 50 CSPs running live production mobile networks with Ericsson VNFs on a VMware vCloud NFV platform.

Honore LaBourdette, vice-president of global market development at the telco NFV Group at VMware, says: “This agreement is an expansion of an ongoing successful relationship with Ericsson. This alliance agreement means a more concentrated collaboration to integrate, optimize, and provide interoperability at scale for our combined solutions, enabling speedy onboarding and deployment of VNFs. Ericsson and VMware are accelerating time to revenue and enabling carriers to provide industry-leading innovative experiences for our customers.”

Anders Rosengren, head of architecture and technology: digital services at Ericsson, says: “In our collaboration with VMware, we share a common goal of supporting CSPs with an exceptional experience in deploying and running the combination of software from Ericsson and VMware, which spans from the core to the edge.”