Etisalat partners with Huawei on 5G network

During Mobile World Congress, Etisalat and Huawei announced a strategic partnership to deploy end-to-end 5G network in UAE in 2019.

The new network will enable Etisalat to deliver innovative solutions and services targeting various sectors including education, healthcare, and transport among others.

As part of the agreement, Huawei will offer its latest network solutions including 5G wireless, 5G service-oriented core and 5G ready transport network to facilitate smooth 5G technology adaption.

Saeed Al Zarouni, senior vice president: mobile networks at Etisalat, says: “Etisalat continues to focus on digital innovation to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’ leading to investments in superior and state-of-the-art technology solutions on the network. 5G is considered a major enabler for the next generation of broadband service and the Internet of Things, which is growing exponentially due to the global adoption of connected devices.

“5G service availability will provide high data rates with ultra-low latency, providing unlimited access to all kinds of innovative applications and services and will drive efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business across industrial sectors of the UAE. With its implementation, there will be immense potential for future technologies like AI, robotics, advanced 4K gaming, AR and VR enhancing the overall digital experience for all consumers.”

Peng Xiongji, president of Huawei Etisalat global key account, comments: “Etisalat and Huawei have been collaborating for over a decade to launch innovative technologies and services. Building on our long-term relationship, Huawei is committed to supporting Etisalat’s 5G digital transformation. 5G offers great potential for Etisalat to offer enriched broadband experiences, new services and explore new B2B markets.”

Etisalat’s major achievement in deployment of 5G was the launch of the first commercial 5G network on C-band in the MENA region in early May 2018.