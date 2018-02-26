Five new phones from Nokia

HMD Global has announced four new additions to its portfolio of Android smartphones: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

It has also announced that it is to become the first global partner to have a full suite of devices selected into the Android One programme by Google.

The iconic Nokia 8110 has also been updated, delivering 4G connectivity, apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter, and the return of the slider phone.

Three new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – join the Android One family. With a pure Android installation, Nokia smartphones come with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up battery life or slow them down. Each of them comes with a limited number of pre-installed apps.

By shipping with Android Oreo out of the box, users can enjoy the latest features, including Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 new emojis and battery-maximising features like limiting background app use.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco delivers powerful storytelling features including enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics and carefully tuned acoustics with Nokia spatial audio. Just 2mm thin at the edge, the Nokia 8 Sirocco combines a curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves.

Its stainless steel frame is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminium, and its 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is robust enough to endure life’s everyday knocks.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco’s dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive, wide angle primary camera for low-light performance and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. With Pro Camera mode users get full manual control over every picture they take.

The Nokia 7 Plus has the combines optical hardware and imaging algorithms, with enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics into a sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for excellent performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions and a secondary 13MP camera.

The Nokia 7 Plus is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, optimised and integrated for maximum performance and battery life.

The 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 Plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment.

Available in a choice of two colour blends, Black/Copper and White/Copper, the Nokia 7 Plus will go on sale from early April.

The Nokia 6 is 60% faster than its predecessor, offering Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo. Its unibody is made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium, with an 11-hour two-tone anodising and polishing process. The device unites a 2,5D display with damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Available in three colour blends: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold, as well as two configurations of 3GB RAM/32GB ROM, which will be available in early April, or 4GB RAM/64GB ROM coming later, the New Nokia 6 will go on sale in early April.

The Nokia 1 comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), a version of Android optimised for devices with 1Gb RAM or less. It has full access to the Google Play Store.

Featuring the iconic ‘Nokia smile’ in a fresh new package, users can give their Nokia 1 a makeover thanks to the popular Xpress-on covers, available in a range of vibrant colours.

Available from early April the Nokia 1 comes in Warm Red and Dark Blue. Xpress-on covers, sold separately, are available in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink.

The Nokia 8110 is a 4G feature phone comes complete with the iconic curved slider design. It delivers VoLTE calling and access to an app store. The Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform.

With two colours to choose from, Traditional Black and Banana Yellow, the Nokia 8110 will be available from May.