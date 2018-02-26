Huawei launches MateBook X, Media Pad M5

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has launched the Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MediaPad M5 Series at MWC 2018.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is an ultra-slim, yet full-featured 13,9-inch notebook with an all-new 3K touch-enabled Huawei FullView Display and 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor, a discrete NVidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 and a long-lasting 57,4Wh battery, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the lightest and most powerful notebooks on the market.

It also features Dolby Atmos Sound System and custom speakers that deliver immersive audio.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Series is ergonomically designed with a 2m5D glass screen and 2K HD, ClariVu 5.0-enhanced display, ande speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

The device provides immersive 3D audio and supports hi-res audio.

The 10.8-inch Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro comes with an ultra-precise Huawei M-Pen featuring 4 096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make note-taking effortless.

“Today’s consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable – and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations, but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary,” says Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group. “The Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MediaPad M5 Series are at the forefront of a new generation of mobile computing that empowers every aspect of your life.”

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the first notebook to feature Huawei FullView Display. The 13,9-inch 3K notebook has a 10-point touchscreen with 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution set at a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The metallic body, with diamond cutting and sandblasting finish, is ultra-slim at 14,6mm thin and weighing 1,33kg, making it comfortable to carry.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is available in Space Gray and Mystic Silver.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro features an 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor and a discrete NVidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2Gb GDDR5. It features a Dolby Atmos Sound System , a 57,4Wh battery and Huawei’s low power consumption design providing up to 12 hours of 1080P video playback, 14 hours of regular work or 15 hours of web browsing.

Huawei has applied many of its smartphone technologies to the Huawei MateBook X Pro to create intuitive user experiences. It features a super-fast power button 2.0 which enables login in just 7,8 seconds from power off, and 6,6 seconds from hibernation.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro also features the world’s first recessed camera which discreetly sits on the keyboard – to activate it, all users need to do is press it and it will pop up, ensuring privacy when it’s not being used.

A multi-purpose adapter supports USB-C fast charging widely used in smartphones, meaning users only need to bring one charger when travelling.

By developing a high-speed transport protocol, Huawei Share enables users to exchange photos and files without USB compatibility problems. The WiFi transfer speed is up to 20Mbps, 100 times faster than that of Bluetooth.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Series features a 2,5D glass screen. Both the 8.4- and 10.8-inch tablets boast a sleek metal uni-body and U-shaped antenna design. They are available in Champagne Gold and Space Gray.

The 2K and ClariVu 5.0-enhanced display on the Huawei MediaPad M5 captures the subtlest details, while intelligent algorithms ensure videos stay crisp and clear.

The MediaPad M5 comes with two speakers on the 8,4-inch version and four speakers on the 10,8-inch version, tuned by Harman Kardon and HUAWEI Histen for immersive 3D sound.

The tablet is powered by a Kirin 960 Series processor, while EMUI 8.0 ensures a user-friendly experience. A long-lasting battery – 5,100 mAh for 8.4-inch and 7,500 mAh for 10.8-inch – is augmented with Huawei MediaPad M5QuickCharge technology.

Android has been optimized for productivity on the 10,8-inch Huawei MediaPad M5MediaPad M5 with a Desktop View experience that improves navigation. This includes a Taskbar and easy access to files for sharing and editing. The 10,8-inch Huawei MediaPad M5MediaPad M5 also features Pogo Pins that allow a keyboard to be connected.

Exclusively available with the 10,8-inch Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro is a Huawei M-Pen featuring 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make note-taking more realistic, easier and effortless.