Intel to bring 5G to mobile PCs next year

Intel is collaborating with Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft to bring 5G connectivity to Windows PCs with Intel XMM 8000 series commercial 5G modems.

Intel expects the first high-performing 5G-connected PCs to surface in the market in the second half of 2019.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) attendees got a first sneak peek at a concept 5G-connected PC – a detachable 2 in 1 – connected by an early 5G modem and powered by 8thGeneration Intel Core i5 processors.

At MWC, Intel is showcasing the power of 5G on a PC by livestreaming video over the 5G network. This concept is one of many stepping stones for moving the industry forward in what’s possible for 5G-enabled PCs.

5G is not just another generation of wireless connectivity. It promises new opportunities for technology innovation across the computing and connectivity landscape from the cloud to the network and the client.

The PC is a central hub for processing incredible amounts of data. 5G is coming. Not only will it bring a substantial amount of data needing processing but also new experiences for PC owners.

At MWC, Intel will also showcase the latest steps it has taken to build toward a more connected future with:

* 11ax, the next big thing in WiFi. 802.11ax builds enhanced levels of manageability and network efficiency, and will be a critical part of the connected future with 5G.

* eSIM functionality. As of September 2017, all of Intel’s modem solutions for PCs support eSIM in enterprise and consumer segments. eSIM is an essential feature for connected PCs, and Intel plans to continue offering it going forward. Intel continues to work across the ecosystem to ensure our end customers enjoy seamless out-of-the-box experiences.

Intel is investing across its wireless portfolio and partners to bring 5G-connected mobile PCs to market, with benefits for users, like high-quality video on-the-go, high-end gaming, and seamless connections as users traverse WiFi and cellular networks. With 5G’s critical speeds and capacity, Intel will help to open the door to new experiences hardly imaginable today, and make connecting online from anywhere, anytime the norm.