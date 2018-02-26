Land Rover Explore targets the outdoors

Land Rover and Bullitt Group have unveiled details of the Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone, on show this week at MWC 2018.

At the heart of the Land Rover Explore is a powerful 4000mAh battery that gives two days of typical use, or a full day of activities, with constant GPS Navigation mapping activated on the 5-inch HD display.

Battery life can also be doubled by adding the included Adventure Pack while on the go. Once added, it can replace the need for a separate GPS device with its GPS patch antenna that improves the reliability and accuracy of the GPS. It also adds additional 3600 mAh of battery power and premium topographic mapping with Skyline augmented reality, courtesy of ViewRanger.

Other hardware packs available include a large 4370mAh additional battery and a universal bike mount, all designed to enhance any adventure by enabling owners to go further, and stay out for longer.

The Land Rover Explore is drop tested to 1,8m, with a factory fitted screen protector. It can survive underwater, including salt water, complying to IP68 rating and can cope with extreme temperatures, thermal shock, humidity and vibration exposure.

Designed in close collaboration with Land Rover, the smartphone takes subtle design cues from the unbeatably capable and versatile Land Rover Discovery. Taking inspiration from the front grille design through to the headlamp architecture and even the knurled finish of the interior dials, it elegantly reflects the essence of the Land Rover brand. It’s a durable smartphone in a stylish design that is suitable for the office or enjoying the great outdoors.

The home screen features a customisable Outdoor Dashboard for access to weather condition information and sensor data from the device. It can be set up to show the details most relevant to any activity at a glance.

The Explore Hub is a curated app portal, with a content catalogue relevant to many outdoor activities, as well as the Land Rover InControl apps. Other features include a handy SOS flashlight and a Night red filter mode to reduce screen glare.

A bright 5-inch full HD screen is optimised for sunlight legibility, while the touchscreen can be controlled with wet fingers or while wearing gloves. Improved connectivity options are provided by a dual SIM feature, giving users the ability to connect to two networks.

Joe Sinclair, director of branded goods and licensing for Jaguar Land Rover, says: “We are excited to be collaborating with Bullitt Group to create the smartphone that we’d all like to own. A perfect combination of design and functionality that embodies the Land Rover DNA and enables customers to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further.”

Peter Stephens, CEO of Bullitt Group, comments: “Building on our leadership in the rugged mobile market, we see the growing customer dissatisfaction with the fragility of their mobile phone and the poor battery life in particular, preventing them from using their mobile for key parts of their day to day life. The Land Rover Explore embodies everything we know to create a device perfectly suited to any outdoor activity, whilst retaining a sleek design.”