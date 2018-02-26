Lenovo demos augmented intelligence

Lenovo reinforced its 2018 vision for technology innovations, moving its core strategy to “augmented intelligence”.

At MWC 2018, the company unveiled its collecton of smart AI devices, providing the three key elements of intelligence: data, computing power and algorithm.

Through new augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and voice-activated technologies demonstrated at the show, Lenovo offers users powerful new ways to live, work and play. From intuitive new voice-enabled Yoga 2-in-1 laptops launched today, to transformative Moto Mods, to advanced data centre solutions, Lenovo makes all the critical human connections to AI, from devices to data centre.

At MWC, Motorola will be showing premium smartphone features at value price points. The Motorola Health Mod will be showcased, which allows users to easily measure five vital signs including accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure, all via your moto z device.

Motorola will be sharing insights around its recently-released global Phone-Life Balance Study which has been developed in partnership with Dr Nancy Etcoff, an expert in Mind-Brain Behavior and the Science of Happiness at Harvard. The study identifies problematic behaviors that are impacting relationships with others and ourselves and shows how people are putting their phones before those they care about, with the most alarming findings tied to younger generations who have grown up in a digital world.

Motorola believes technology should enrich our lives, rather than distract from them and is offering intelligent solutions to help people manage their phone life balance. This includes a partnership with SPACE, an app that helps to make uers more mindful of your phone usage, and Moto Experiences that support more intuitive mobile interactions.

Lenovo’s PC and Smart Devices business is developing new products to transform commercial and consumer experiences through augmented intelligence.

At MWC, Lenovo is introducing the new Yoga 730 (in 13-inch and 15-inch models) and the new 14-inch Yoga 530 – the latest additions to its 2-in-1 family designed for the mobile generation. The new Windows 10-based convertibles feature modern designs, powerful laptop performance and tablet portability that have made the Lenovo Yoga an iconic premium laptop brand since it first pioneered the convertible form factor. With both Cortana and Alexa built-in, it offers more choice and recognizes voice commands from across the room.

Lenovo’s new trio of ruggedized Lenovo 500e, 300e 2-in-1’s and 100e Chromebooks built for education are now available for consumers. Beyond the protective designs to guard against spills and drops the 300e Chromebook features Lenovo Enhanced Touch technology that allows the use of everyday objects to interact with the screen and the 500e Chromebook provides an EMR Pen with Google’s near lag-free algorithms for writing and sketching.

For smarter living, the new Lenovo Smart Display announced at CES 2018 makes using technology at home more convenient, intuitive and shared. It combines the voice capability of the Google Assistant with a full HD touchscreen display. As the command hub for connected smart home devices, from lighting to heating and more, it can be controlled with just a voice or a quick glance at the display.

Also launched at CES 2018, Lenovo will showcase how augmented intelligence continues to make its devices different and more immersive. The Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone VR headset and Lenovo Mirage Camera, a VR180 camera, lets users create and consume their own VR content using Daydream, the Google’s mobile VR platform, while Star Wars: Jedi Challenges with its Lenovo Mirage AR headset and Lightsaber controller breaks the boundaries of what’s possible by letting fans experience Jedi training in AR.

Lenovo’s Data Center Group has expanded into two new segments in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT).

As innovations in mobile and smart devices rapidly grow, the telecom industry is undergoing massive changes with 5G networks. Lenovo is well positioned to disrupt the traditional telecom installed base and provide a seamless transition for communication service providers to the software defined world.

Lenovo is launching a performance-optimised offering based on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650/SR630 servers and switches, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, and Mellanox ConnectX-4 NICs for accelerated packet processing. In addition, Lenovo is joining the “Intel Select Solution for NFV” program and offering a solution specially optimized for encryption and compression based NFV workloads. The solution is comprised of Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and Intel XXV710 NIC enabled on Lenovo SR650/SR630 servers.

Lenovo will also demo the industry’s first 5G-ready base station with software and virtualised implementation of the centralized and distributed units (CU/DU), made possible through customer-led, joint collaboration with China Mobile.