Samsung unveils Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung Electronics has launched the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, dubbing them the smartphones that reimagine the way we communicate, share and experience the world.

The phones boast Samsung’s most advanced camera, redesigned with a new dual aperture lens that powers a low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalised AR Emoji.

They deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound supported by Dolby Atmos and an edge-to-edge Infinity Display. In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with the new SmartThings app, which unites Samsung’s existing IoT services into a single experience.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” says Craige Fleischer, vice-president: integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera.

“Not only does the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot the best photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that’s designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them.”

Today, cameras are for more than taking pictures – they’re for connecting and communicating. The Galaxy S9 and S9+’s cameras are built with this in mind, featuring a Super Speed Dual Pixel sensor with dedicated processing power and memory that can combine up to 12 frames into amazing shot.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+’s camera features include:

* Super Slow-mo: Dynamic, slow-motion video captures 960 frames per second. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic Motion Detection, an intelligent feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record. After capturing the Super Slow-mo video, users can select background music from 35 different options or add a tune from their favourite playlist. They can create, edit and share GIF files with a simple tap in three playful styles of looping to watch the action over and over.

* Low Light Camera: Similar to the way the iris of a human eye expands and contracts, Samsung’s Dual Aperture (F1.5 – F2.4) automatically lets in more light when it’s dark and less light when it’s too bright.

* AR Emoji: Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts just like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods. AR Emoji shares the user’s real-life feelings not only in video but also with a range of stickers. It uses a standard AGIF file format, so users can share their emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

* Bixby: Samsung’s intelligence platform, integrated into the camera, uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, Bixby generates information on top of the image that the camera is pointing at. Users can translate foreign languages and currency in real time with Live Translation, learn about their surroundings, purchase products seen in the real world and track calories throughout the day.

Smartphones are often a user’s go-to choice for entertainment, which is why Samsung created a device that offers sound experiences with stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also support Dolby Atmos, giving the effect of 360-degree sound.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ audio experience is complemented by Samsung’s Infinity Display, a bold, bright Super AMOLED Infinity Display blends right into the phone with virtually no distracting bezels. With adaptive contrast enhancement, users can use their device even in direct sunlight.

As the first smartphone to support the new SmartThings app, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the central hub to manage the connected lifestyle at home, at the office or on the go. The SmartThings app will be introduced with S9 and S9+ and will connect to other Samsung and non-Samsung devices.

The next-generation Samsung DeX empowers a mobile lifestyle by bringing a large, full-screen experience to the mobile handset. With DeX Pad, a new docking system, users can easily connect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to expand the mobile experience with enhanced document editing or even full-screen gaming. Users can also transform the Galaxy S9 and S9+ into a Touch Keyboard and Touch Pad with the DeX Pad.

Samsung smartphones include IP68 water and dust resistance, and fast wireless charging. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also support expandable memory of up to 400Gb, and are equipped with the latest premium application processors.

In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are protected by Knox 3.1. They support three different biometric authentication options – iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition – so users can choose the best way to protect their device and applications. The devices support Intelligent Scan, a new verification that intelligently uses the collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly and conveniently unlock a user’s phone in any environment. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also introduce Dedicated Fingerprint, giving users the option to use a different fingerprint to access Secure Folder than the one used to unlock the phone.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ takes health to the next level with an improved optical sensor built directly into the device, providing richer, more accurate information on user’s health status. This sensor allows the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to keep track of users’ Heart Load Factor, a new measurement of the real-time demand placed on your heart.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available starting in March 16, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey and a new hue, Lilac Purple.