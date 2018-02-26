Xerox launches AltaLink B8000

Bytes Document Solutions has launched the Xerox AltaLink B8000 series, a monochrome smart multifunction printer range, with five different models that can print up to 90 pages per minute.

The devices are intelligent enough to change the workplace by optimising business processes. Personalised workflows can be created and complex tasks can be optimised.

Various options to print and scan are available depending on each individual’s needs. For instance, users can print and scan directly to and from the cloud with services such as Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox .

Built in mobile connectivity enables the Tap-to-Pair (NFC) function and the optional WiFi connectivity enables Direct Print, Air-Print, Print Service Plug-in for Android and Mopria.

The new 10-inch tablet-like interface brings a sense of familiarity to the device and makes it easy to use, letting users touch, swipe and pinch to navigate through the various Scanning Apps, Print Apps, Fax Apps, Device Management Apps and Workflow Apps on the device.

Apps can also be customised to suit individual workflows and create One Touch workflows to increase productivity.

The device provides the maximum level of security through Xerox’s partnership with McAfee, proactively addressing risks at the fleet and individual device level.

Device capabilities can be expanded by selecting finishing configurations. Users can choose either simple staple and punch on the office finisher or the professional finisher to be able to fold and saddle stitch booklets. C and Z fold can also be added to the finisher.

High capacity paper trays hold up to 8000 sheets, and the machines can print on varying paper sizes and weights.