ZTE aims for early 5G commercialisation

ZTE has showcased its latest achievements in 5G commercialisation, 5G connectivity, cloud services, IoT applications as well as new terminal products at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

ZTE has committed to early commercialisation of 5G technologies. In early 2017, it released a full range of pre-5G solutions for both high- and low-frequency bands in addition to the initiation of a wide array of 5G field tests.

The company plans to deploy commercially viable pre-5G solutions by the end of 2018 followed by 5G products in commercial networks in the first half of 2019, and is already geared up to help operators deploy 5G networks.

At MWC 2018, ZTE is showcasing how the company is working with partners in rolling out the 5G commercialisation solutions and key technologies verification, including the most commercially viable 5G field test network currently available, the first 3GPP standards-based multi-vendor IoDT test, and the industry’s first carrier grade 5G end-to-end commercial network slicing.

Qualcomm, China Mobile and ZTE are scheduled to jointly demonstrate what’s being described as the world’s first 5G New Radio (NR) Interoperability Data Testing (IoDT) system (3,5GHz) with a data connection based on 3GPP Release 15. Successful data connection represents an important milestone for large-scale fast verification of 5G NR technologies and commercialisation, supporting in-time deployment of 5G commercial networks.

ZTE is also showing its 4G and 5G hybrid networking solutions and products that can help operators quickly incorporate and deploy 5G solutions on their existing 4G network infrastructure, together with pre-5G products that have incorporated elements of commercialisation. Integrated pre-5G solutions can build complete 5G networks, enabling 5G network functionalities, 5G network architectures and 5G business applications.

ZTE’s 5G Flexhaul solution features ultra-high clock accuracy and ultra-low time delay, in addition to having passed backhaul and fronthaul testing on the operators’ networks, as well as Titan, a centralised routing and signalling platform that provides 5G Fronthaul and FMC (fixed-mobile convergence) and fully supports network reconfiguration on the access layer, These features will allow operators to quickly incorporate and deploy 5G networks.

ZTE’s network intelligence solutions also combining artificial intelligence and big data, as well as key businesses including big video and IoT will help operators succeed commercially in the 5G era.

The company’s IoT “Chip, Network, Cloud” strategy will soon be implemented on the telecommunications solutions providers’ global platforms. Its new IoT platform, created in association with multinational operators around the world, also makes its debut at the show.