Netstar helps nab high-value assets syndicate

Altron’s subsidiary Netstar assisted in the successful arrest of a group of criminals within an hour of a robbery of high value assets that took place at premises in the Johannesburg CBD.

Netstar’s proprietary technology enabled Netstar to track the movements of the criminal syndicate from a customer’s premises to where the criminals were apprehended at a flat in Jeppe Street.

A cache of illegal firearms and ammunition was also recovered on the premises.

Commenting on the arrests, Harry Louw, MD of Netstar, says: “We design technology solutions which make a positive impact in society through innovations that matter. We are focusing on solutions that will assist in reducing crime and secure assets of the various businesses we work with.

“We are consistently at the forefront of providing new solutions and it is fantastic news when these innovations work to protect citizens and apprehend criminals, as was the case with this robbery.”

Netstar solutions are extensively deployed in both Africa and Australia.

Netstar has recovered more than 75 000 vehicles and assets worth billions of Rands since pioneering this industry in South Africa in 1994.