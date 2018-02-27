Telkom offers new Samsung phones with FreeMe deals

The new Samsung S9 and S9 Plus smartphones will be available on Telkom’s data driven FreeMe plans from 16 March 2018 in stores and online. Pre-orders for the device are open from today on the Telkom website.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ boast Samsung’s most advanced camera to date. The new devices offer a new Dual Aperture lens that powers an innovative low-light camera, super slow-mo video capabilities, and personalised AR Emoji. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also pack powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, audio with Dolby Atmos, and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound supported by Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display.

Telkoms’s FreeMe deals offer 50 free SMSs per day, free calls to over 6-million Telkom numbers both Telkom fixed and Telkom mobile numbers, free WiFi and free instant messaging data that can be used for free calling on WhatsApp, Viber and BBM.

The entry level packages also offer the cheapest out of box voice rate in the market at R0,69 per minute for calls to other networks in South Africa. The price rises to the premier offering FreeMe Unlimited for unlimited data and free calls to other networks in South Africa.

In addition, on Telkom’s FreeMe 2GB and higher packages, customers can enjoy LIT Music and LIT Video which offers a zero-rated music and video streaming services on selected OTT providers.

Consumers can get the Samsung S9 on:

* FreeMe 1GB from R649 over 24 months – including 100 All-Net Minutes over 24 months and 60GB once-off data valid for three months.

* FreeMe 2GB from R699 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 5GB from R849 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 10GB from R949 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 20GB from R1199 over 24 months.

* FreeMe Unlimited from R1599 over 24 months.

The Samsung S9 Plus will be available on:

* FreeMe 1GB from R749 over 24 months – including 100 All-Net Minutes over 24 months and 60GB once-off data valid for three months.

* FreeMe 2GB at R799 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 5GB at R949 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 10GB from R1049 over 24 months.

* FreeMe 20GB from R1299 over 24 months.

* FreeMe Unlimited from R1699 over 24 months.

Upon successful pre-order customers will receive a R500 Samsung accessory voucher as well as six months free Samsung Mobile Care cover.