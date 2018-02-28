HP extends LaserJet warranty

Feb 28, 2018

Official HP distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) is excited to announce that HP has extended its warranty period from one to three years on the LaserJet M300/400/500 and M600 (A4) series of printers purchased from 1 February 2018.

This will effectively see an additional two-year HP Carepack added to the existing one-year warranty, which provides a significant value-add to end users in the Southern African market.

The warranty extends the specific base warranty offering to three years, of either carry-in, next business day on-site with Defective Media Retention, and/or replacement of units that cannot be economically repaired.

After the three-year period expires, HP’s post-warranty Carepack can still be purchased, thereby further extending the printer warranty.

Comments Caron De Fortier, HP Printer & Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC: “HP has taken a significant step with extending its warranty period, which shows increased commitment to channel partners. Providing worry-free printing for three years is an important differentiator and value-add.”

“Individual and business users can now enjoy peace of mind while their printing costs are stabilised and their investment is protected during the life of the printer.”