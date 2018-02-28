Huawei launches Intent-Driven Network

Huawei is showcasing its Intent-Driven Network solution at MWC 2018.

The solution will bridge the gaps between the physical network and business goals by creating a digital twin of the network infrastructure.

Through service intention understanding, automatic network policy deployment and continuous optimization, this solution provides ultimate experience for each user in each application at each moment and defends against ubiquitous unknown attacks, building an intelligent, simplified, ultra-broadband, secure, and open digital network platform for enterprises.

Gartner’s latest survey of 3 160 global CIOs from 15 industries shows that, on average, digitisation contributes to about 20% of the revenues of their enterprises, and about 35% business processes have already been digitalised.

Enterprises’s digital transformation increasingly relies on the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and is reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud technologies, making realtime user experience perception, adaptive optimisation and predictive operation crucial to improving the efficiency of enterprise digital transformation.

Huawei’s Intent-Driven Network solution introduces big data and AI technologies into all-cloud networks. The solution is driven by business logic and service strategies based around end user experience, helping enterprises construct user-centric digital networks.

Huawei’s Intent-Driven Network solution enables scenario-specific high-level automation and intelligence, including proactive business intention identification, automatic end-to-end network configuration, real-time user experience perception, predictive analysis and proactive optimization. The Intent-Driven Network can also function as the industry-oriented open platform of enterprises. It provides extensive open APIs, development and programming tools, and verified industrial applications, building an extensive application ecosystem.

Kevin Hu, president of Huawei Network Product Line, says: “Huawei’s Intent-Driven Network solution will centre on user experience and effectively meet end users’ demands around user experience to enable enterprises to embrace the intelligent society of connectivity of everything and achieve business success.”