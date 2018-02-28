SAP extends connected vehicle network

SAP has added new partners and customers to the SAP Vehicles Network solution, an open, standards-based services marketplace.

New secured and tokenised payment options from MasterCard, navigation capabilities from HERE and on-demand delivery services from Postmates expand and enrich the portfolio of services SAP Vehicles Network offers.

The announcement was made at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Powered by SAP Leonardo, SAP Vehicles Network connects vehicles to intelligent, automated services for parking, fueling, food, navigation and payment, transforming driving into the ultimate mobile experience. Through the network, participating members can provide mobility services to drivers and passengers, independent of devices or vehicles. Network members also can offer secure mobility services tailored for business travelers and individual consumers.

The following network features are on display at Mobile World Congress:

* MasterCard will leverage its technology to enable safe and secure payments for consumers while they are in their vehicles. The company will enable tokenized payments, providing for the replacement of the personal account number (PAN) associated with a consumer’s credit, debit, commercial or prepaid card with a secure “token” — an alternative number that replaces the existing PAN on the front of the card. MasterCard services including security, loyalty and analytics may also be incorporated into the network to further enhance the overall experience.

* HERE, one of the world’s leading companies in traffic, navigation and mapping products, intends to integrate SAP Vehicles Network into its product offering with an initial focus on parking solutions, allowing for easy navigation to the most convenient parking spaces and secure payments.

* Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities — and their lives — with a reliable on-demand “everything” network intended to enable drivers to place orders through the Postmates merchant and courier ecosystem using SAP Vehicles Network.

“From sidewalk-class robotic rovers to being able to order your next meal safely while you’re driving, Postmates is focused on finding innovative ways for people to experience the platform,” says Dan Mosher, Postmates senior vice-president and merchant lead. “By being a part of SAP Vehicles Network, we’re able to give our users an additional way to get the things that they need.”

SAP Concur solutions are expense, travel and invoice management offerings. By integrating SAP Vehicles Network with the Concur Expense solution, network transactions can be seamlessly pushed to Concur Expense to expedite reporting and reimbursement. The integration automates travel expense reporting, including parking and fueling transactions, eliminating multiple time-consuming and manual steps for the business and individual traveler.

“With new customers and partners MasterCard, HERE and Postmates combined with the power of SAP Concur solutions and SAP Leonardo, SAP is redefining the intelligent, connected driving experience,” says Gil Perez, SAP senior vice-president: IoT and digital supply chain at SAP. “SAP Vehicles Network is not only growing its member companies but also exponentially increasing the value of its open network by integrating with HERE, MasterCard, Postmates and SAP Concur solutions. It offers drivers a comprehensive portfolio of global services that make travel a seamless, digital and personalized experience.”