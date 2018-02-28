SAP simplifies app development

SAP has announced a new consumption-based commercial model for customers to easily acquire and engage SAP Cloud Platform, the company’s platform as a service (PaaS).

Additional updates include the next-generation SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS, which allows customers to easily extend enterprise apps and processes to mobile devices.

The announcement was made at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

SAP Cloud Platform is the foundation of SAP Leonardo, SAP’s digital innovation system. Together they enable rapid innovation and empower customers to become “intelligent enterprises,” ready for the 21st century.

“The new consumption-based commercial model for SAP Cloud Platform makes it even easier for our customers and partners to build and extend innovative solutions utilizing our increasing portfolio of platform and business services,” says Björn Goerke, SAP Cloud Platform president and chief technology officer. “Innovations in mobile delivery with consumer-grade experiences via our new SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS give organizations more freedom and agility to create and reinvent their businesses.”

The new consumption-based commercial model for SAP Cloud Platform provides a simpler, low-touch customer experience for configuring and using SAP Cloud Platform services. Cloud credits are easily acquired, and available SAP Cloud Platform services can be quickly activated using a single provisioning cockpit. This allows customers to innovate on their terms and at their own pace. In addition, the new commercial model provides transparency into the usage of each service consumed through regular metering, reporting and detailed accounting analytics on the customer’s cloud credit consumption and balance. This makes it easier for customers to identify, procure and monitor needed services for their applications on a timely basis.

The enhanced SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS provides an engaging consumer-grade mobile work experience with new controls and tighter integration with the Xcode integrated development environment, as well as integration with other capabilities within SAP Cloud Platform for delivering powerful enterprise mobile apps. It also supports consumption of SAP Leonardo services, such as image recognition from a mobile app. Customers can now access application programming interfaces from SAP API Business Hub within the apps, as well as easily translate apps using SAP Translation Hub. In addition, new analytic controls enable real-time data analytics and visualizations within mobile apps from SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform Big Data Services and the SAP HANA business data platform.

Additional updates make it easy to use iOS device capabilities in end-to-end processes for administrative tasks, such as onboarding.