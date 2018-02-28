SA’s SuperTeachers urged to come forward

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) and the Digital Education Institute (DEI) have issued a joint call for the country’s teachers to enter the 2018 ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Competition.

Registration opens on 01 March 2018 and will close on 30 April 2018. Amongst other requirements, competition entrants must submit a completed ICT in Education project that outlines the successful implementation of ICT skills and technologies within the schooling environment. All pertinent details are available on www.ispasuperteachers.co.za.

One of the country’s premier ICT in education accolades, the ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards are a much-anticipated fixture of the annual, long-running iWeek Internet industry conference and exhibition and have been held every year since 2001. The iWeek event will take place in August this year in Cape Town

Last year’s ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards Gala Dinner saw the crowning of Amandla Vinjwa as ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year, Marina Myburgh as ISPA TechTeacher of the Year and Mokhudu Machaba as ISPA MobileTech Teacher of the Year for 2017.

According to project manager Milford Malunga at DEI, “The ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards are well respected in education circles, both for their longevity and for the huge role the Awards have played in terms of encouraging teachers to pioneer ICT in their classrooms.”

The teacher project has equipped over 5 000 teachers with ICT skills thanks to continued support from ISPA’s members who pledged their further support at iWeek in 2017.

In previous years, only educators who had participated in ISPA’s ‘Train the Teacher’ ICT skills programme were eligible to submit projects for adjudication by the ISPA SuperTeacher judging panel. Opening the competition up to all educators currently teaching at schools throughout South Africa recognised that tremendous strides have been made in equipping local teachers with the kind of ICT skills that they may want to showcase, even though they may not have received these skills through ISPA and the DEI’s ICT in education interventions.

The three ISPA SuperTeacher award-winners each receive a trophy as well as various sponsored prizes.