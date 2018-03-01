e4 accredited as reseller credit bureau

Software as a service (SaaS) specialist e4 has met the National Credit Regulator (NCR) requirements and is now an accredited reseller credit bureau.

This announcement falls in line with the relevant provisions of amended National Credit Act, 2005, which requires any business that receives reports containing consumer credit information, other than information that is in the public domain, must be registered. e4 works closely with a wide range of credible data search providers, including all of the major credit bureaus.

The accreditation enables e4 to continue to resell data via SearchWorks from all of the major credit bureaus.

Sameer Kumandan, head of the data division at e4, says that the accreditation forms part of e4’s commitment to regulatory compliance and providing best of breed services and solutions to its customers.

“Becoming an accredited credit bureau is a long-term compliance commitment. e4 has not only ensured its SearchWorks systems are fully compliant, but that it will also conduct annual NCR audits. We are proud of our accreditation and look forward to continuing our leading product development and service provision.”

In meeting the NCRs regulatory requirements, Kumandan says that all registered resellers will no longer be permitted to house information for longer than 72 hours. “The NCR is working in conjunction with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act to ensure that consumer information and the right to privacy is adhered to by all service providers.”

It is important for consumers to be aware of their rights, as it is vital for service providers to understand their responsibilities and the regulatory requirements when providing any consumer data at a cost, according to Kumandan.