MTN teams up with ZTE for 5G

The MTN group and ZTE have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on 5G network architectures.

According to the agreement signed yesterday at MWC 2018, both parties, on the basis of existing cooperation, will jointly conduct a series of technology verification tests and assessments in 5G, to strengthen MTN’s position and accelerate the commercialisation of 5G in MEA.

ZTE will provide MTN Group comprehensive technical support. Specifically, in phase one test in 2018, ZTE will collaborate with MTN to complete both lab and field tests in 5G NR, 5G virtualised network slicing, carrier-class DevOps and container-based vEPC, and 5G Flexhaul bearer network.

With these tests in end-to-end networks, applications and terminals, the two parties will complete the joint verification of 5G technology architecture, business model and user experience, expecting to lay a foundation for MTN to take the lead in 5G deployment in MEA.

“ZTE has always been a long-term strategic partner of MTN Group,” says Babak Fouladi, chief technology information officer of MTN Group. “After extensive partnerships on 2G, 3G and 4G, we are excited to be collaborating with ZTE on 5G.

“We believe 5G is an evolutionary step in getting connectivity, data and access to our customers. We are looking forward to continuing our journey in the 5G innovations and through that, we can strengthen existing cooperation and jointly explore the future direction of network construction and technology evolution, and bring services to our customers.

“MTN and ZTE always think about the customers at the first priority,” he adds. “Providing best services to customers is more important than technology and efficiency.”

Xu Huijun, chief technology officer of ZTE, says: “As the world’s leading provider of ICT solutions, ZTE pioneers in the field of 5G, our core strategy. We believe that the cooperation in 5G field this time will help MTN leverage its performance as the best carrier, and enable it to build a world-class network.”