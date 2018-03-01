Westcon-Comstor unveils bundled IT solution

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has developed a new offering, Westcon-Comstor Collaborate, to help resellers better deliver bundled collaboration offerings to customers.

Collaborate is as a result of Westcon-Comstor’s Microsoft and Unified Communications teams bringing together a host of the latest technologies, programmes, products and expert services, into bundled collaboration solutions, to assist resellers to meet the growing modern workplace, digital workplace and collaboration requirements of end-user customers.

“In our experience, end user customers often have a need to purchase bundled solutions that include all the required collaboration technologies in one-solution pack or bundle, and are sometimes put off by the number of different technologies that there are to choose from,” says Rakesh Parbhoo, CEO of Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “This in turn puts extra pressure on systems integrators and partners to try and develop the skills and resources needed to support and implement a host of differing technologies, that they aren’t guaranteed to see a return from.

“With Collaborate we have paired technologies and services to create solutions that speak to specific business needs, while simplifying the acquisition process for resellers, and adding value-add through services and training. It is the quickest and most effective way to assist clients in meeting their digital transformation and collaboration requirements, while bringing value through distribution to the fore,” adds Parbhoo.

The initial vendors that are part of the Collaborate bundles include: Polycom, Audiocodes, Jabra and Microsoft. Components of the Microsoft suite included are: Microsoft Skype for Business, Yammer, Outlook, Office 365, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, PowerApps and Sharepoint.

The bundles also include innovative tools and portals to provide additional support to Collaborate customers, one of which includes the Westcon-Comstor online learning portal Velocity and its digital assets support portal FastStart. Built specifically to assist sales teams and pre-sales engineers, Velocity is designed to assist resellers to accelerate sales momentum for cloud, provide access to sales content, shorten the learning curve.

“By being the first to market with solutions of this nature and combining the knowledge of our Microsoft and Unified Communication and Collaboration teams we believe that we are offering the market something completely unique,” ends Parbhoo.