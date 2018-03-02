Acting group CFO for Altron

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron) today announced that it has appointed Tim Jacobs as its acting group CFO with effect from 1 March 2018.

Altron Group Chief Executive Mteto Nyati says: “Our search for a permanent Group CFO is underway and I wish to welcome Tim to the Altron Group in the interim.

“With over 20 years’ commercial experience, coupled with his experience in Africa, Tim will add value to our growth agenda,” Nyati adds.

Jacobs takes over from Alex Smith, who leaves the company at the end of February this year. “At this time, I would also like to thank Alex Smith once again for his dedication and loyalty to Altron during his time with the Group,” Nyati says.

Altron currently has a presence in eight African countries, the UK, Australia, UAE and has streamlined its structure in the past year to improve efficiencies, customer experience and focus on impactful technology solutions in finance and health sector, learning and development, safety and security.

Jacobs joins Altron from MultiChoice Africa Limited, part of the Naspers group, where he held the position of CFO before being promoted to CEO in 2014. Previously, Jacobs also held CFO positions at Nampak and Transaction Capital.

Jacobs is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a BCom degree in accounting, commercial law and business administration, as well as a H.Dip.Acc from Rhodes University.