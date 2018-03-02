Huawei launches full-scenario 5G portfolio

Huawei has released a range of full-scenario 5G wireless product solutions at MWC 2018, held this week in Barcelona.

The products support all 5G frequency bands and cover different types of sites including tower sites, pole-mounted sites, and small cells to suit deployment needs in diverse scenarios.

5G C-band 3D-MIMO AAUs and mmWave AAUs

C-band is the key spectrum for realizing continuous networking and ubiquitous xGbps experience in the 5G era. Huawei’s newly-released 64T64R and 32T32R Massive MIMO AAU product portfolio features 3D-beamforming so that beams can be flexibly adjusted in both the vertical and horizontal planes. In this way, these AAUs are well-suited for serving distinct scenarios, offering vertical coverage for high-rise buildings and horizontal coverage for wide coverage scenarios.

Network capacity and user experience are both optimized. The 32T32R AAUs are the lightest in the industry and ideal for large-scale 5G deployment.

The 64T64R AAUs feature broader bandwidth and lower power. with increased coverage and capacity, 64T64R AAUs can fulfill the long-term network requirements in hotspots and wide coverage areas. Huawei has established the world’s first large-scale 5G continuous network in Seoul, South Korea using C-band 3D-MIMO AAUs. This network delivers ubiquitous Gbps experience for outdoor users and several-hundred-Mbps data rates for indoor users.

Huawei’s millimeter wave (mmWave) AAUs support 1 GHz bandwidth. The equivalent isotropically-radiated power (EIRP) of antenna ports rank first within the industry. XGbps user experience can be maintained within a 1km radius when the line-of-sight propagation is not blocked. The field test in Seoul witnessed a peak data rate of 20Gbps through dual connectivity over C-band and mmWave.

Huawei’s wireless products feature an integrated, compact, and lightweight design. Meanwhile, the optical interface speed is less than 25 Gbps, which promotes these solutions as an ideal candidate for large-scale 5G deployment.

5G EasyBlink

In addition to the 5G tower site product solutions with the highest specifications in the industry, Huawei also debuted 5G EasyBlink at MWC. This solution can be flexibly deployed on multiple types of surfaces, including street lamp poles and walls.

The volume and weight of 5G C-band EasyBlink is suited for deployment on a variety of poles to fill coverage holes and boost hotspot capacity. The 5G mmWave EasyBlink’s weight means that it is suitable for deployment on street lamp poles, while entire areas can benefit from mmWave’s ultra-large network capacity with its abundant direct and reflective paths.

5G LampSite

Traditional indoor distributed antenna systems (DAS) are unfit for providing 5G indoor coverage due to intrinsic limitations, its inability to support new spectra such as the 3.5GHz band or the rise of multi-antenna technologies. So indoor digitalisation is emerging as an essential trend in 5G networking.

Huawei released the industry’s first digital 5G LampSite to serve diverse indoor scenarios. It is not only backwards-compatible with 4G and supports 4T4R multi-antenna mode, but also boasts integration in four aspects. These include the integration of all sub-6GHz bands, CAT6A and fiber, 4G and 5G, enhanced broadband services and future IoT services.

Existing 4G indoor small cell CAT6A network cables or fiber optic cables can be reused for 5G LampSite deployment, with no additional cable adjustment or site addition. The engineering process is simplified and construction cost is substantially reduced

5G C-RAN and D-RAN Baseband Solutions

In the 5G era, wireless sites will be deployed in hybrid networking scenarios consisting of a centralised radio access network (C-RAN) and distributed radio access network (D-RAN). Huawei released CBU5900 as part of its C-RAN solution.

CBU5900 features the centralised deployment of a large number of baseband units. Using CBU5900 helps to simplify remote sites, reduce the demands for air-conditioned equipment rooms, and contribute to quick satellite clock synchronization across the entire network.

This approach also reduces the number of site visits needed during maintenance and installation, and helps to considerably lower future site maintenance and expansion costs. In addition, it will boost the performance of the entire network via large-scale close coordination.

The D-RAN product BBU5900 is the most highly integrated site solution currently available in the industry. It supports all RATs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G) and all frequency bands, and offers several-Gbps backhaul capability to meet 5G services’ long-term development needs.

Both the C-RAN and D-RAN solutions feature all-cloud architecture to support the split and flexible deployment of centralized units (CUs) and distributed units (DU).