New Lexmark PM for DCC

Kallie Douglas has been appointed the new product manager for Lexmark at Drive Control Corporation (DCC). He will be responsible for Lexmark’s hardware and consumables business to the South African channel.

Douglas comes with a wealth of channel experience and hopes to establish DCC as the country’s leading Lexmark distributor.

“Lexmark offers new and exciting challenges; I look forward to getting to know not only the brand but also the culture and in-depth business operations of this amazing company,” he says.

“One of my main goals is to familiarise myself with the products and target market, ensuring that DCC’s offering to the channel is strong and favourable, ultimately establishing us as the biggest and most reputable Lexmark distributor.”

Douglas is a fitness enthusiast, enjoys outdoors sports and all things motorsport related.