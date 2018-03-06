Angola chooses Gemalto payment solution

Gemalto is supplying EMIS (Empresa Interbaricária de Serviços), Angola’s domestic payments processor, with a PURE white label payment solution that will enable swift migration to the enhanced security of the EMV “chip and PIN” standard.

As a result, millions of Angolan consumers are set to enjoy greater protection against fraud for all their domestic card transactions, and a future characterised by contactless and mobile payment services.

According to EMVCo, over 68% of countries in Africa and the Middle East have now made the switch from legacy magnetic stripe payment card technology to EMV.

By encrypting sensitive data on a chip embedded in the payment card, EMV delivers a step change in privacy and security for consumers, and supports a new generation of convenient ‘tap and go’ transactions.

PURE facilitates this growing need for secure, mobile convenience through its complete suite of specifications enabling contact, contactless and mobile payment.

The PURE solution will provide EMIS with full control over Angola’s domestic payment ecosystem. Using the field proven PURE solution, EMIS will dramatically reduce time to market. PURE is compatible with any EMV back-end system, POS terminal or ATM, and will enable card issuers throughout the country to effortlessly launch new payment products and services.

EMIS is securing its independence in Angola by joining the PURE Community, an open forum of independent domestic schemes sharing their technical expertise and providing input to the PURE roadmap.

“Angola has a fast-growing and progressive financial services sector, and we are committed to introducing the full benefits of EMV as quickly as possible,” says Jose Gualberto de Matos, CEO at EMIS. “PURE offers a one-stop solution, and clear roadmap to new contactless and mobile payments for Angolan consumers.”

“Payment processors are increasingly looking to achieve greater independence for their domestic schemes,” says Nassir Ghrous, Gemalto’s senior vice-president for Africa, Middle East and CIS. “Already proven in over 30 national programs, PURE provides EMIS with a future proof and scalable solution that can grow in line with the evolving Angolan market.”