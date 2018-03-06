Enterprise storage shipments, revenue up

Total worldwide enterprise storage systems factory revenue was up 13,7% year over year to just under $13,6-billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker.

Total capacity shipments were up 39,3% year over year to 89,2 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue growth increased within the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) that sell directly to hyperscale datacentres. This portion of the market increased 34,3% year over year to just under $2,8-billion.

Sales of server-based storage increased 23,8% during the quarter and accounted for $4,2-billion in revenue. External storage systems remained the largest market segment, with the $6,6-billion in sales representing an increase of 1,8% year over year.

“Investments on enterprise storage systems are increasing at a very healthy pace,” says Eric Sheppard, research vice-president with IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure team. “Infrastructure refresh, a broad market shift towards server-based storage, and rapid expansion within public cloud datacenters are combining to creating strong demand for enterprise storage systems.”

HPE/New H3C Group and Dell. were statistically tied for the number one position of the total worldwide enterprise storage systems market, accounting for 18,9% and 18% of spending, respectively.

IBM and NetApp finished tied for third with 5,5% and 5,4% market share, respectively.

Huawei and Hitachi were tied for the number five position. Huawei achieved 3,8% market share and Hitachi achieved 3,3% market share.

As a single group, storage systems sales by original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacentre customers accounted for 20,4% of global spending during the quarter.