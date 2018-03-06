First Technology first to Cloudamize

First Technology National has become the first IT services company to bring the Cloudamize cloud computing analytics platform to South Africa.

The platform gives organisations the automation and in-depth insights to migrate to the public cloud with greater speed, less expense, and more accuracy than achievable through manual data collection and analysis.

“2018 is the year for Hybrid Cloud,” notes Corne du Preez, First Technology National’s cloud services manager. “With tier one players like Microsoft and Amazon opening their South African data centres, solutions like Cloudamize minimise the risk, costs and complexity of migrating.”

Cloudamize provides an in-depth performance analysis of on-premises compute, storage, and network resources.

The platform runs this data through its benchmarks and analytics engine to recommend the right-sized compute, storage, and network settings in the cloud for each workload. It then provides organisations with a detailed yet clear understanding of what their cost and performance will be in the cloud based on these recommended settings, which ensure each workload is getting the best possible performance at the lowest possible cost.

Armed with the insights and confidence to move forward with migration, companies leverage the Cloudamize platform for all aspects of migration planning – from automated discovery and dependency mapping to designing phased migrations and building move groups.

“With local data centres launching this year, it’s critical for clients to have data-driven intelligence around the workload they want to migrate to the Cloud,” says du Preez. “Leveraging technology solutions like Cloudamize, which adds automation and intelligence to migration planning, ensures smooth execution during migrations to the cloud.”

The Cloudamize platform guides organisations through the following phases of migration:

* Cloud Ready Assessment – Gain a detailed, accurate picture of predicted costs and performance in the cloud to ensure confidence in the decision to migrate and accelerate cloud adoption.

* Cloud Migration Planning – Efficiently design a successful roadmap to the cloud that ensures cost-performance optimization at the moment applications migrate.

* Migration Execution – Integrate migration plans into any cloud migration tool to migrate workloads with speed and accuracy and accelerate overall migration to the cloud.

* Validation – Validate that migrated applications are operating in the cloud as they were on-premises and receive recommendations on how to address any connectivity issues.

“We’re excited to partner with First Technology National and empower them to make the best possible cloud decisions faster and easier for their clients,” says Khushboo Shah, head of Cloudamize. “By leveraging automation and in-depth analytics, First Technology can significantly accelerate the time it takes to migrate their clients while ensuring their customers immediately achieve maximum cost-performance optimisation in the cloud.”