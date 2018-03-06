Veeam launches availability orchestrator

Veeam Software has announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Availability Orchestrator, the newest addition to the Veeam Availability Platform, which enables enterprises to ensure business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) compliance.

Most DR failures can be tracked back to outdated and untested plans. The rapidly increasing rate of business and technology changes makes it critical that companies update their DR plans continuously, something that only 14% do today, according to Forrester Research.

Veeam Availability Orchestrator solves this problem by delivering a DR orchestration solution that reduces the time, cost and effort associated with planning for and recovering from a disaster.

While many enterprises have a DR plan already in place, executing on these plans is often complex, cumbersome and time-consuming. Expensive, error-prone manual processes are common but do not scale, resulting in DR plans that can easily become obsolete. This results in risk to both data and application Availability, but also to compliance with industry regulations and governing bodies.

Veeam Availability Orchestrator is the answer, providing an orchestration engine rich with planning, automated documenting and testing capabilities for preparedness and compliance, with full support for Veeam replicas.

“Enterprise customers are demanding not only Availability, but also help in ensuring compliance,” says Danny Allan, vice-president: product strategy at Veeam. “In the event of a disaster, enterprises stand to lose millions in downtime, $21,8-million according to our latest Veeam Availability Report, as well as damaged reputation and lost productivity.

“Without having a disaster recovery plan that is up-to-date, tested and documented, it’s difficult to respond quickly when disaster strikes,” he adds. “With new Veeam Availability Orchestrator, enterprises can achieve a true Availability platform, reduce costs, define their DR plans, and achieve the peace of mind that comes from knowing that they are able and ready to provide business continuity, even in the worst case scenario.”

Built with enterprise-class Availability in mind, new Veeam Availability Orchestrator provides a DR orchestration engine for Veeam Backup & Replication replicas. Thorough orchestration, creating, documenting, testing and executing DR plans – which are fully-prepared for C-level executive and stakeholder signoff – helps organizations reduce the time, cost and effort associated with a successful DR strategy, including:

* Satisfying compliance requirements with template-based documentation that makes it easy to build and update DR plans as the virtual environment changes;

* Proving recoverability at any time through automated scheduled and on-demand plan testing and readiness checks that have zero impact on the production environment; and

* Ensuring IT service continuity through the reliable execution of multi-site DR failover and failback, including service and application verification.