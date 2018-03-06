Wayne Holborn to leave Kyocera

After more than 20 years working with and for the company, Wayne Holborn has resigned as GM and director of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA).

“After careful consideration and reflection I realised that I needed to begin a new chapter in my life and although it is not yet clear what this new chapter will entail, it will certainly be something new and different.” says Holborn.

Holborn’s journey with KDZA started more than 20 years ago and, during those two decades, he has overseen growth, changes and significant milestones within the organisation.

Werner Engelbrecht, the current chief financial officer will be taking the role of interim GM from 1 March 2018.

“Werner has worked alongside me for more than 12 years and I have every confidence in him to take KDZA into its own new chapter,” says Holborn.

“Every effort has been made to ensure that it is business-as-usual. I will be available for support, advice, knowledge transfer and guidance over the next four months. I have the utmost faith in the team that has brought KDZA to this point of the business.”

Engelbrecht’s joined KDZA 12 years ago as the senior manager: shared services and he has served as chief financial officer since 2014 as CFO.

Together with Holborn, he was part of the management team that has seen the business triple its turnover, with 270% growth.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity and challenge of taking on theiInterim GM role at KDZA,” says Engelbrecht. “It is imperative to continue providing customers and partners with the service excellence that they have come to expect from KDZA and together we will strive to do just that.

“Wayne has made a significant contribution to both KDZA and the industry,” he adds. “His hands-on approach to business has presented him with the opportunity to work directly with all our customers and he has formed strong business relationships with all stakeholders. We are all sad to see him leave and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”