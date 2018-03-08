Data, digital boost MTN revenue

Data and digital growth led MTN’s group revenue, which increased by 6,8% for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Data revenue increased by 34,2%, while digital revenue increased by 14,2%.

The number of subscribers is now 217,2-million, with active data users of 69,1-million. Active MTN Mobile Money customers increased by 5,7-million to 21,8-million.

Service revenue increased by 7,2%.

Group president and CEO Rob Shuter comments: “MTN delivered a solid overall performance for the year, with progress on many fronts, despite difficult economic conditions as well as operational and regulatory challenges in certain markets.

“MTN Nigeria showed strong constant currency revenue growth and MTN South Africa’s postpaid business displayed encouraging improvements.

“The group’s top-line growth was driven by robust growth in data revenue (on a constant currency basis), supported by the combination of improving customer service and more stable and competitive networks.

“MTN Mobile Money and rich-media services supported growth in digital revenue, however, this slowed in the second half as we optimised our value-added services (VAS) subscription business.

“Encouragingly, on a constant currency basis, outgoing voice revenue was flat relative to the prior year,” Shuter says. “Over the year, we further strengthened our management structures and specialist skill capabilities to drive operational execution and to support our risk management processes.”

“We are confident that the foundation is in place for MTN to deliver strong growth over the medium term. Through the continued execution of our BRIGHT strategy we anticipate improved top-line and EBITDA growth supporting an acceleration in cash flows and improving returns over the medium term.”

The group is confident that it is well positioned for future growth.