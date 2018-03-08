MTN Business strengthens management team

MTN Businesss has bolstered its executive team by appointing two seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT), enterprise, consulting and financial services industries.

These appointments are expected to give added momentum to MTN Business’ strategic objectives.

Wanda Matandela, the former chief executive of Ster-Kinekor, is appointed as MTN Business’s new chief enterprise business officer, effective 1 March 2018. Matandela replaces Alpheus Mangale who served in this role until the end of August 2017.

Matandela is an expert in the ICT, financial services and public sector engagement, and has a wealth of experience in managing broad-scale operations.

Prior to his position at Ster-Kinekor, Matandela served in various capacities at Vodacom, where he concluded his tenure in the role of managing executive of small and medium business. He also worked as divisional CEO for Wesbank.

MTN Business has also appointed Dr Christian Wirtz to the position of executive for enterprise solutions and commercial management (group and South Africa), also effective 1 March 2018.

In this role, Wirtz will manage the overall product portfolio for MTN Business and drive all commercial decisions across all sales segments.

Wirtz has extensive international experience, having worked for Vodafone Group as global commerce director and Vodafone Germany as strategy director. He was also a senior project leader at McKinsey & Company Germany.

Wirtz joins MTN from Vodacom SA, where he spent three years as the managing executive for enterprise, commercial management.

Godfrey Motsa, CEO of MTN SA, comments: “We are very excited to welcome professionals of this calibre to our team. We believe that their collective and extensive experience in ICT and financial services in general, and in the enterprise space in particular, will bode very well in our drive to deliver a bold new digital world to our public sector and enterprise clients.”