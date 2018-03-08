Seacom deploys 100Gbps Ethernet

Seacom has deployed 100Gbps Ethernet technology in its IP/MPLS data centre core PoPs (points of presence) in Teraco Johannesburg and Teraco Cape Town.

This is one of the first deployments of this technology in sub-Saharan Africa.

By upgrading its core routers and switches at these Teraco PoPs to 100Gbps Ethernet technology, Seacom has activated up to 400Gbps of routing and switching bandwidth at each facility.

The company will be able to scale both PoPs to 3.2 Tbps and beyond. The upgrade also enables it to scale up the capacity it has acquired on the WACS undersea cable to provide alternate traffic paths in the case of a Seacom subsea cable system outage.

Mark Tinka, head of engineering at Seacom, comments: “This investment will enable us to grow our network and customer base, while continuing to provide a reliable and consistent experience to African businesses, service providers and consumers.

“Africa is becoming an important global player in the digital age, and we are committed to investing in the best technology to support the growth of Internet access across the continent.”