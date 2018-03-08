Velocity Group adds Check Point

The Velocity Group is adding Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, to its growing list of vendors, providing local customers access to the superior security solutions within the Check Point portfolio.

The announcement sees the appointment of the Velocity Group as a Check Point Software Technologies 2-Stars Partner.

Velocity will now be able to provide its more than 400 mid-market customers throughout South Africa, and the rest of Africa, access to a host of security solutions that specifically address their changing security needs.

“With its multilevel architecture approach to security, its focus on changing security from a technology need to a business process, and a portfolio that extends from the endpoint to the cloud, I believe Check Point is the perfect partner to assist us to offer clients security solutions that are relevant and adaptable to the modern market,” says Jonathan Kropf, director at Velocity Group.

Check Point offers end-to-end cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. It offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects more than 100 000 organisations of all sizes.

Its growing cloud portfolio also allows a customer to protect assets in the cloud from the most sophisticated threats with dynamic scalability, intelligent provisioning and consistent control across physical and virtual networks. Furthermore, this marries Velocity’s own vision to help customers to bring together the four key elements that enable Hybrid Cloud, namely on premise infrastructure, connectivity, cloud services and IT consulting and services, adding a valuable security component at every level of this value chain.

“We are excited about this partnership with the Velocity Group, and look forward to working with their customers, as we believe that through our partnership we can jointly assist enterprises throughout South Africa in implementing unprecedented security across their networks, cloud and mobile environments,” adds Doros Hadjizenonos, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies.