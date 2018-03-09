Intel revamps IoT roadmap

We have one message for IoT developers and integrators at this year’s Embedded World 2018: We are doing everything we can to help you prototype and develop your ideas faster and get your solutions to market sooner.

By Jonathan Luse, GM: IoT planning and product line management at Intel

The Intel IoT group has been talking to a lot of developers and partners in the IoT ecosystem – and listening carefully. The result is we’ve completely revamped our roadmaps for developer tools and IoT solution resources to create a more seamless experience across the ecosystem.

Here is what we mean:

New ingredients

Intel will showcase Intel FPGAs and Movidius Myriad 2 VPUs, components that provide power-efficient acceleration to critical edge applications. Our Exor Smart Factory 4.0 demo models an entire working industrial system using Intel FPGA devices for device control in edge-compatible formats. Myriad 2 gives developers immediate access to its advanced vision processing core, while allowing them to develop proprietary capabilities that provide true differentiation.

Richer tools, kits and SDKs

We have consolidated our tool offerings to streamline the development path from prototype to production by integrating new features and capabilities into Intel System Studio 2018.

This includes 400 sensors, enhanced debugger workflows, more libraries and code samples, improved data compression, and optimisations for small matrix multiplication. This new tool is a cross-platform system and IoT development tool suite to help simplify system bring-up, boost performance and power efficiency, and strengthen system reliability.

We worked with Arduino to streamline commercial application prototypes based on Intel architecture using Arduino Create and added Intel-based hardware capabilities into its development suite. For professional capabilities, there is a bridge from Arduino Create directly into Intel System Studio 2018 for a seamless development experience, leveraging advanced functionality provided by Intel’s tools.

You can also accelerate designs with the UP Squared Grove IoT Development Kit. Easy to use and versatile, the kit offers a rapid prototyping platform for applications, including media encode/decode, signal and data processing, and machine learning.

Accelerating development with Intel IoT RFP-ready kits

Request for proposal (RFP)-ready kits bundle hardware, middleware, software, sensors and support. These kits contain the core essentials an integrator needs to prototype quickly. They just require any unique differentiating features.

RFP-ready kits are focused on specific use cases, like visual retail, smart buildings, security surveillance and remote health care. The Advantech RFP Kit, a solar panel that demonstrates Advantech’s UTX-3117 gateway combined with Wind River Helix Device Cloud and Pulsar Linux. This enables next-generation systems to process high volumes of data with low latency, high bandwidth and low power consumption.

Intel IoT market-ready solutions

For fast deployments that are end user-ready, there are built-to-scale Market-Ready Solutions (MRS). Through our ecosystem partners, we are providing an extensive portfolio of proven, integrated and already-deployed MRSs. We are showing the new Dell V5 Solution, a self-powered, portable artificial intelligence security solution that provides ongoing video monitoring and advanced analytics. The Hayward Police Department in California rapidly deployed these units to significantly reduce the number of downtown thefts and other downtown street crimes by over 60%.