Nutanix, Dell EMC expand channel incentives

Nutanix is introducing new channel programme incentives and expanded standalone software license offerings with Dell EMC to drive the next wave of enterprise cloud adoption for its customers.

With these new incentives, Nutanix will provide its partners with enhanced economics for selling Nutanix software and enable customers to have more options in how they procure hybrid cloud and hyperconverged technologies for their data centres.

Dell EMC XC Core includes Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers and Dell EMC solution integration software for Nutanix software deployments.

XC Core is an alternative to other products in the Dell EMC XC family that allows customers to purchase the Nutanix software license separately from the rest of the appliance with access to software support directly from Nutanix’s customer service organisation. Customers will be able to choose the software licensing terms and conditions that are optimal for their business needs.

These new channel incentive programmes are designed to encourage channel partners to promote the latest, modern infrastructure solutions. By providing partners with further reasons to educate customers on leading technologies from Nutanix, the company is giving customers increased choice beyond legacy vendor options.

With this new programme, customers will be guided to take advantage of the next wave of enterprise cloud adoption.

The partner incentive rebates include:

* The Nutanix New Customer Acquisition Rebate Programme: rewards partners with an up to 5% rebate for winning net new customers for Nutanix; and

* The Nutanix Rebate Programme for Dell EMC XC Core: rewards partners who sell qualified XC Core nodes with Nutanix software with a rebate of up to $3 000 per node.

“As the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software continues to gain market traction as the next datacentre architecture, we want to provide channel resellers with additional reasons to view selling Nutanix as a core part of their portfolio,” says Rodney Foreman, vice-president: global channel sales at Nutanix. “As a company that is channel-focused, we are dedicated to enabling our trusted partners to drive adoption of our innovative products. With these new incentives, we eventually hope to expand our network of partners in the marketplace who know the value that Nutanix can bring to their customers.”

“As Nutanix expands its sales model to sell standalone software licenses, the Dell EMC XC Family, based on Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers that are designed for hyperconverged infrastructure, is the perfect match for any Nutanix deployment,” says Dan McConnell, vice-president: hyperconverged infrastructure at Dell EMC. “Dell EMC XC Core offers an additional way to adopt Dell EMC and Nutanix technologies as customers continue to show strong interest in the XC Family as the best approach to deliver and support Nutanix-powered hyperconverged appliances.”