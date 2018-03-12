EOH to split into two entities

EOH is splitting into two separate entities, both operating as independent businesses within the group.
The two companies will each have for own brand and identity, growth strategy, go-to-market approach, business model and culture.
EOH describes itself as the largest multi-disciplinary technology services group in Africa comprising diversified businesses across a large number of sectors and markets.
The 20-year-old group, as a result of significant expansion, has 13 000 employees and 5 000 large customers.
One of the new operating companies will retain the EOH brand, and focus on an end-to-end information communication technology (ICT) offering.
The businesses under this umbrella will have an integrated go to market strategy. With cross-industry intellectual property (IP), the business will look at cCross-selling opportunities with existing customers. It will position its market differentiator as highly proficient system integration.
Growth in the EOH business will be mainly organic and driven by new-generation digital technologies.
Approximately 55% of EOH’s group revenue is currently generated by this business.
The second, as yet unnamed, company will offer a high degree of specialisation in each of its business units, with deep levels of expertise and domain-specific IP.
The business units will operate relatively unanimously and will be differentiated by vertical-specific offerings.
The company will operate in high-growth industries.
Growth will be driven equally by acquisitions and organically.
Approximately 45% of EOH’s group revenue is currently generated by this business.
EOH has also announced a long-term strategic partnership wth Lebashe Investment Group that includes a R3,25-billion funding facility and a black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction.
Lebashe is a 100% black-owned investment holding company with a interests in the South African financial and technology sectors.
In terms of the agreement, EOH will establish a long-term strategic partnership with Lebashe.
Lebashe will subscribe for new ordinary EOH shares for R250-million; and EOH will have access to a funding facility for growth in an amount of up to an additional R3-billion.