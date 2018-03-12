IT veteran Brian Seligmann dies

Industry veteran Brian Seligmann has died in a domestic accident at his home.

Seligmann, who is remembered as an early member of the Transvaal Amateur Computer Club (TAC2), started his career at Apple Computers, later working for a number of IT and telecommunications organisations.

He was the CEO of Brian Seligmann and Associates and of EvoNet. He was also a non-executive director of the ISP Crystal Web.

Seligmann described himself as an experienced telecoms professional with significant expertise in value-added services (VAS) and data product development, marketing, revenue generation, and strategy with significant experience in mobile data, digital and OTT (over-the-top) video, and IoT (Internet of Things).

He was electrocuted yesterday (11 March), apparently while mowing the grass verge outside his home.