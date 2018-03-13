Red Hat adds virtualisation to SAP HANA

Red Hat has announced that Red Hat Virtualization now supports the SAP HANA platform, an in-memory data and application development platform for running big data workloads.

Red Hat is now able to offer an operating system (Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA) and hypervisor that are both validated for use with SAP HANA environments, providing a level of open standardization to organizations seeking greater choice of virtualised solutions, operational efficiencies and cost reductions in their datacentres.

Red Hat Virtualization provides an open, easy to use, and more secure virtualisation platform that can handle heavy workloads, like those posed by big data applications and analysis, without extensive modifications or custom hardware.

By supporting SAP HANA deployments, Red Hat Virtualization helps customers consolidate physical hardware to reduce IT expenses without losing operating capacity or functionality.

In addition, Red Hat Virtualization provides a foundation for innovative technologies, like Linux containers and cloud computing, while remaining easy to integrate with existing IT investments.

Red Hat Virtualization support for SAP HANA workloads is available today.

Gunnar Hellekson, senior director: product management in the platforms business unit at Red Hat, comments: “Red Hat is committed to delivering customer choice at all levels of the technology stack, from foundational technologies like the operating system and hypervisor to next-generation solutions built on Linux containers and OpenStack.

“Red Hat Virtualization for SAP HANA demonstrates this commitment by providing a scalable, flexible and open platform upon which to run big data workloads and associated applications without the need for proprietary software lock-in or custom hardware.”