Canon launches iQuarius MX inks

Third generation inks for the Océ VarioPrint i-series have been specifically developed to meet the needs of customers working with offset coated papers for high quality graphic arts applications.The new Océ iQuarius MX inks enable application of higher ink coverages on many offset coated stocks, increasing the range of standard papers which can be used with the Océ VarioPrint i-series presses.

The move extends the applications range of Océ VarioPrint i-series technology to even more demanding applications, such as higher quality books, manuals and direct mail requiring the most vivid colour reproduction.

Using the capabilities of Canon’s sheetfed inkjet technology, print service providers (PSPs) and in-house print rooms can now embrace the advantages of short-run and personalised digital production on a wider range of substrates and switch between multiple stocks.

Océ iQuarius MX inks are used in combination with the ColorGrip inline paper conditioning solution to optimise ink adhesion and absorption.

James de Waal, Hhad of marketing: B2B at Canon SA comments: “Since the original launch of the Océ VarioPrint i-series in 2015, we have been actively driving the performance of the technology and inks to enable more customers to take advantage of this ground-breaking press concept. Having initially focused on the transactional and direct mail segments, with the launch of ColorGrip at drupa 2016 we extended the scope of the press to standard coated offset media and therefore to higher quality direct mail and books. This broadened the audience for the Océ VarioPrint i-series to the point where Canon leads the global market in sheetfed inkjet installations, with customers worldwide producing an extensive range of promotional and publishing applications.

“Today’s launch of the iQuarius MX inks is a direct result of our collaboration with customers, who asked us to channel our innovation efforts into developing inks that would enable them to reap the productivity benefits of the Océ VarioPrint i-series across an even broader spectrum of applications, supporting them to migrate more work from offset to digital production.”

The original iQuarius ink for the Océ VarioPrint i-series will now be branded as Océ iQuarius MP ink (Multi Purpose), to distinguish it from the new iQuarius MX (Media Extended) version, supporting customers to choose the appropriate level of ink performance for their applications.