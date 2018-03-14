HTEK IP phones certified by PortaOne

Q-KON SA’s HTEK UC900 series IP phones have been certified by PortaOne.

This follows the successful interoperability testing and auto-provisioning integration with PortaSwitch, the PortaOne platform that delivers UC as a service.

Providers using PortaSwitch can now use the HTEK phones without needing to perform a manual setup procedure. The auto-provisioning link between the phone and PortaSwitch remains active, and any changes to the account, or changes to the phone settings, will be performed without any user intervention.

“Although the HTEK phones are already deployed in more than 50 countries worldwide, it is a new entry in the South African market. Being PortaOne-certified will support our efforts to make it a realistic alternative locally,” says Tjaart de Wet, MD of Q-KON SA.

The HTEK UC900 series IP phones offer a variety of features and customisable options intended to fit every user requirement. It is already certified by several IP PBX vendors including 3CX, BroadSoft, Yeastar, Epygi, and Alcatel-Lucent.

The certified HTEK products include:

* UC926, UC924, and UC923 gigabit colour screen IP phones;

* UC903 classic IP phone; and

* UC912G and UC902 entry-level IP phones.

“The HTEK option gives providers some form of differentiation, a much-needed factor in our competitive UC market. According to international research, the UC market is forecast to hit $96 billion by 2023. This illustrates the importance this sector will have for the coming months and years. With innovative solutions like the HTEK UC900 devices and PortaOne accreditation, South African customers have a trusted platform for growth,” says de Wet.