Spotify lands in SA

Spotify, the largest global music streaming subscription service, has launched in South Africa.

With a worldwide community of more than 159-million, Spotify offers users the choice of a free ad-supported service, or an ad-free Premium subscription service that comes in at R59.99 per month.

Spotify allows users to browse, discover, curate playlists, build their own music collection and share music with friends. A catalogue of over 35-million local and international tracks is available to free users and subscribers.

“Spotify is very excited to announce our launch in South Africa today. We have had the continent in our sights for a while and are finally able to offer South African fans access to all the music they already love on Spotify, while helping them to enjoy, discover and share new music from both local and international artists simply and easily,” says Michael Krause, Spotify MD: EMEA.

The Spotify service allows for personalisation, so fans can find the music they love with ease, while helping them discover new music and artists to love, based on their taste and listening patterns. When a new user joins Spotify, we take them through a ‘Taste Onboarding’ process, which helps Spotify quickly learn more about your music tastes.

Personalised discovery features include Daily Mix, Release Radar and Discover Weekly.

With Spotify available on PlayStation Music, users can stream music on their PlayStation 4 while gaming.