NCR debuts new ATMs

NCR has launch the NCR SelfServ 80 Series, a new family of ATM solutions that will help financial institutions redefine the banking experience and change the way consumers interact with the ATM forever.

Through a combination of software, hardware, and services, consumers and financial institutions will gain a number of new benefits from the mobile-ready ATM solution.

A large, 19-inch multi-touch display drives tablet-like interactions, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

“ATM is the ideal touchpoint to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today,” says Wael El Aawar, vice president: financial services, Middle East and Africa at NCR. “This launch fundamentally transforms the ATM to be perfectly aligned with how consumers want to bank and gives financial institutions a new way to realize omni-channel transformational strategies.”

Built-in video banking also enables financial institutions to offer high-touch, personalized service, where customers can be helped by a live teller at the ATM. This means financial institutions can extend their personal service coverage and be available as close or far from home and as early or late as they choose to be.