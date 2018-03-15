SearchInform partners with Condyn

SearchInform, a Russian developer of information security systems – has entered the South African market.

The Russian company has signed a partnership agreement with Condyn, a local provider of information and security solutions located in Centurion.

Condyn will present the SearchInform product in the region.

The new partnership will lift the profile of the SearchInform product portfolio including: SearchInform DLP system, SearchInform SIEM – the solution for security event management, and TimeInformer for working hours monitoring.

“Co-operation with foreign partners has proved the uniqueness of SearchInform DLP in the global market. The product features many more options along with the standard functions of DLP systems. We offer the concept of Money Loss Prevention for the international partners and clients which integrates comprehensive protection of your business against financial losses,” says Sergey Ozhegov, CEO of SearchInform.

“The issue of business protection is growing all over the world. We prefer to embrace all aspects of the problem and suggest focusing on prevention from confidential information leakage as well as on eliminating fraud, corruption and other unlawful acts,” he says.

Jorina van Rensburg, MD of Condyn, comments: “We are extremely excited with the SearchInform partnership. The SearchInform solution is in a league of its own when it comes to fraud and risk management in organizations and I strongly recommend that C-Level should take risk management within the organisation more seriously.”

SearchInform has already established cooperation with the companies in Africa maintaining partnership with Sudan and Egypt.