New Enterprise Distributor of the Year named

Mar 16, 2018

Tarsus Distribution has emerged as resellers’ favourite distributor in the enterprise survey in this year’s Channelwise Awards.

In a closely-fought battle, Tarsus squeezed past runner-up Axiz at the finishing post, to win the award with 23% of the vote against 21%.

Axix made a brave showing, winning three out of four of the categories by a narrow margin, but the overall count put Tarsus in the top spot.

The end user computing category saw Axiz win top honours with 24% of the votes, compared to Tarsus’s 22%, Pinnacle’s 16% and Rectron’s 8%.

In printers, peripherals and accessories, however, Tarsus won with a convincing 27% of the vote against 14% for Axiz, 11% for Drive Control and 10% apiece for Pinnacle and Kolok.

Another close call in the servers, storage and networking category saw Axiz take 23% of the votes against Tarsus’s 22%. Pinnacle received a healthy 18% of the votes, while Drive Control, Mustek, Duxbury and Rectron each managed 5%.

Axiz once again scraped past Tarsus in the software category, with 21% of the votes against 20%. Pinnacle closed the gap with 19% of the votes in this category, trailed by Westcon-Comstor and Rectron with 7% each.

See the full results in the March edition of Channelwise. The e-book can be accessed from here.