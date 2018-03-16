Nokia completes Unium acquisition

Nokia has completed the acquisition of Unium, a Seattle-based software company that specializes in solving complex wireless networking problems for use in mission-critical and residential WiFi applications.

Unium’s software will be embedded into Nokia’s WiFi portfolio.

The combined solution will provide operators with a plug-and-play intelligent mesh WiFi solution that is easy to install and constantly optimizes in-home WiFi connections through self-learning and self-healing capabilities.

Unium will operate as part of Nokia’s Fixed Networks business group.