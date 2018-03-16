One Channel scoops FlowCentric award

One Channel, a cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica’s International Partner of the Year, has won the FlowCentric “Most Innovative Partner of the Year” award.

The award was for AcuFlow, a solution that offers a seamless integration between Acumatica ERP and FlowCentric Processware.

FlowCentric Technologies hosted its top performing partners at the annual FlowCentric Global Partner Awards in Pretoria recently. It recognises partners that are committed to leveraging the power of the FlowCentric Processware BPM platform to deliver exceptional solutions to their customers.

Jacques Wessels, CEO of FlowCentric Technologies, says AcuFlow allows organisations to automate their complex workflows across different corporate entities and existing installed applications to extend the reach of Acumatica ERP.

AcuFlow enables organisations to design, manage, and optimise their unique business process in support of their strategic objectives. The result is synchronised data, standardised processes and streamlined operations.

“One Channel recently introduced AcuFlow to a global market at the Acumatica 2018 Summit and with the growing popularity of Acumatica and the flexibility of the AcuFlow solution, FlowCentric Technologies is looking forward to more innovations from the One Channel team in the coming year,” he adds.

Partners are critical to the success of FlowCentric Technologies and these awards are an acknowledgment of the excellent work and value that they deliver. The annual awards are presented to the partners that provided the largest business growth for FlowCentric Technologies in the last financial year.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford comments: “We are proud of our achievements and the huge progress we have made in the BPM space over the past year. AcuFlow Processware, powered by FlowCentric Processware, is a powerful platform that connects data, systems, processes and policies with people and their devices by means of a user friendly interface.

“In addition, Acumatica provides an excellent simple workflow solution with its embedded Automation and Notifications framework but sometimes businesses require complex Workflow and Business Process Management in order to streamline operations,” he adds.

“Partners leverage the power of the FlowCentric Processware BPM platform to help their customers embrace digitalisation, innovate easily, gain results quickly and run more efficiently. We look forward to partnering with more organisations that exemplify the dedication, expertise and innovation on which our customers rely,” Wessels concludes.