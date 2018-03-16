Pinnacle defends Channelwise Awards title

Pinnacle managed to retain its title as resellers’ favourite distributor in the SME/Consumer segment of the latest Channelwise Awards.

Rectron took the top honours in the components category, with a healthy lead over runners-ups Axiz, Corex and Pinnacle.

In the end user computing category, however, Pinnacle surged to the front, leaving Axiz, Tarsus and Rectron standing.

It held the lead in the printers, peripherals and accessories category, holding off Tarsus, Axiz and Drive Control.

A landslide in the servers, storage and networking category saw Pinnacle pull well ahead of Axiz, Tarsus and Drive Control.

The final count in the SME/Consumer category saw Pinnacle achieve an overall lead with 18% of the votes, compared to 15% for Axiz, 11% for Tarsus, 10% for Rectron and 8,6% for Drive Control.

See the full results in the March edition of Channelwise. The e-book can be viewed here.