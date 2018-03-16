The voting is over, and the results are in …

The results of the annual Channelwise Awards once again reflect a dynamic and changing ICT market.

Vendors jostled for position as the winners of the prestigious awards were announced this evening (16 March).

The awards are based on the results of two online surveys: with SME/consumer resellers and enterprise VARs (value-added resellers).

Vendors in the SME/Consumer Awards

In the SME/Consumer survey, Gigabyte took top honours for resellers’ favourite graphics card vendor, while Western Digital was the top disk drive supplier. Kingston once again – for the sixth year in a row – scooped the memory award.

While long-time market leader HP was named as the top notebook, ultrabook and mobile gaming computer vendor, Dell EMC was voted into first place for desktop computers, while Samsung took the honours for mobile devices.

Printers were dominated by HP, which won both the inkjet and laser printer categories. Epson was named as the favourite projector vendor, Samsung took the monitors award, and Logitech was the top accessories vendor.

Dell EMC surged to the front in the servers, storage and networking category, taking top honours for both servers and storage hardware. Cisco retained its title as the top switches and routers vendor.

Enterprise Awards

HP staged a comeback in the end user computing segment of the enterprise survey, winning the resellers’ vote for both desktop and mobile computers.

The vendor also cleaned up in the printers, peripherals and accessories part of the survey, taking the honours in four categories: laser printers and MFPs; inkjet printers and MFPs; managed print services; and document management solutions.

True to form, Samsung took home the award for top monitors vendor, and Epson won the projectors category.

Cisco won the award for best switches and routers vendor, but conceded the wireless networking title to D-Link, by a narrow margin.

Del EMC stayed on its winning streak with the most reseller votes in servers, storage hardware, and storage virtualisation and hyperconvergence.

Tarsus Cloud on Demand took the prize as the favourite cloud service provider.

In the software segment, Microsoft took the lion’s share of the awards: for business intelligence, customer relationship management and ERP.

Kaspersky Lab once again won the security software category, holding off a determined challenge by ESET.

Pastel Payroll took the payroll and HR software award, making it six years in a row that it’s been resellers’ favourite.

See the full results in the March edition of Channelwise. The e-book can be accessed from here.